On Friday, April 5th, from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 6:00 p.m., construction work will be carried out around the Vág utca bus stop in the direction of Pesti utca.

During the works, the stop will be closed, buses no. 42 and 43 heading towards the railway station will stop at a temporary stop about 200 meters from the original one, DKV Zrt. announced.

