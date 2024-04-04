Weather Alert Issued for Three Counties Due to Thunderstorms

Tóháti Zsuzsa

On Thursday, the weather will be mostly cloudy with several hours of sunshine, and during the day there may only be small showers in some places, while in the northeast there may also be thunderstorms, reports Kiderül.

However, from the early evening in the north-west, the sky gradually darkens in the northern half of the country, and from late evening the tendency for precipitation increases in the northern counties. The westerly wind will be brisk, even strong in a few places.

The highest daytime temperature will be between 19 and 23 degrees.

The air cools down late in the evening between 9 and 15. HungaroMet has issued a warning for the following three counties due to the risk of thunderstorms:

 

 

