The teenager who planned the school shooting hanged himself in the correctional institution in Debrecen

The 17-year-old teenager from Miskolc, who was caught by the commandos of the anti-terrorist service, attempted suicide after he wrote on the Internet that he was going to shoot at an elementary school, Blikk learned.

The paper knows that the suicide attempt took place in the educational institution. Levente folded sheets and then tied himself to the radiator and hanged himself, but the supervisors noticed this in time, cut him from the rope and took him to the hospital.

Last Sunday, the court ordered the arrest of the young man for one month, which must be carried out in the correctional institution in Debrecen. According to Blikk, the suicide attempt took place here, the 17-year-old folded sheets and then tied himself to the radiator and hanged himself. The supervisors quickly noticed this and cut the child from the rope, the child was taken to the hospital.

According to our information, the boy was placed in a ward with cameras, so they could see what he was up to. We understand that a special psychologist was assigned to him.

In an interview with Blikk, the boy’s mother spoke about how Levente was interested in weapons from an early age, he struggled with integration problems, but he was not dangerous to others.

debreceninap.hu