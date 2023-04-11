One of the most serious bribery cases in recent years in Debrecen started from a cafe on Csapó Street

On Tuesday, April 11, the case in which the first-instance Debrecen Court of First Instance sentenced the defendant Sz. J. to 2 years in prison for the crime of official bribery for dereliction of duty in November 2022, the execution of which was suspended for a 3-year probationary period, in addition to a fine of 600,000 HUF (approx 1586.01 EUR) fine as well. The court granted the accused a preliminary discharge.



According to the facts established by the first-instance court, in the 2010s the accused served as the staff of the Military National Security Service and later of the Consulate General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Ukraine. In 2019, the man joined the staff of the National Tax and Customs Office as a customs and financial inspector.

Due to his previous positions, the financial inspector’s lieutenant acquired a wide range of contacts and information. Using this, in October 2020, he participated in a prearranged personal meeting with one of the department heads of the Debrecen Regional Directorate of the National Directorate General of Immigration.

In one of the cafés on Csapó Street, the lieutenant met the head of the department, whom he wanted to persuade to use his powers as a manager and possibly organize his subordinates as well.

The defendant wanted to ensure that the requests for entry and residence in Hungary of approximately 200 Ukrainian citizens submitted on a weekly basis for the purpose of fictitious employment, which were later marked on a weekly basis, were taken up by the head of the department and ensured that they were evaluated out of sequence, preferably positively.

Therefore, he promised the head of the department an amount between 100 and 200 euros for each Ukrainian citizen. He requested that the manager help the applicants, as third-country nationals, to get personal appointments within 15 days, and that the applications be considered received by the immigration enforcement authority.

He also requested that instead of rejecting the applications of Ukrainian citizens, they would be evaluated positively, despite the fact that in order to obtain the right of residence, the applicants had deceived the processing authority regarding the purpose of residence. The head of the department did not accept the promise of an unlawful advantage offered by the accused.

