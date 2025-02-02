UD – Faculty of Economics: The key to success

Modern, practical education, a recognized teaching staff, an interdisciplinary training palette, a strong corporate and international network, an excellent infrastructural background, a supportive alumni community – the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen has everything you need to make your university years unforgettable and look forward to a secure future.

The Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen (DE GTK) offers 9 basic and 18 master’s courses – including, for the first time this year, music management and health economics – as well as 4 higher education vocational courses for young people who are about to choose a career and who are interested in economics, management, towards finance, and they want to be professionally prepared to thrive in a dynamic, even international, business environment.



– Everyone who is attracted to the operation of the economy, finance, corporate management or marketing, who is interested in a healthy lifestyle, sports, community programs and the development of human relations, who is preparing for a leadership position or an entrepreneurial career, can find their calculation here. Those who want to assert themselves not only domestically, but also globally, and who is interested in international business opportunities, working for multinational companies, or who wants to start his/her own business – said Dean Veronika Fenyves.



The Faculty of Economics has been one of the most popular and popular faculties of the University of Debrecen for many years. Not by chance.

– Our training system is based on modern pedagogical methods, which also place great emphasis on the acquisition of practical knowledge, thus helping students to solve real business problems. Business simulations, case studies, internship programs, dual courses in master’s programs, and close cooperation with companies give students the opportunity to acquire skills that are essential for successful entry into the labor market during their studies. Among the teachers of the faculty, there are many specialists and researchers who are active not only in their academic field, but also in economic life. Their professional and practical experiences and relationships significantly raise the quality of education, emphasized the head of the faculty.

DE GTK cooperates closely with local and international companies, and maintains extensive international relations with foreign universities, which offers students the opportunity to obtain study trips, internships, programs, and later job opportunities both in our country and around the world. Such relationships help students to be globally competitive. Talent management is also of particular importance at the faculty. Moreover, it is a true multicultural environment, as more than half a thousand students from all over the world are constantly present at its English-language courses.



The University of Debrecen has a well-equipped infrastructure – classrooms, computer equipment and other modern educational tools, community spaces, sports and entertainment facilities – greatly assisting learning and research. Former students of DE GTK form an active alumni community, which gives graduates the opportunity to stay in touch with each other in the long term and support each other in their careers.

More detailed information about the courses and student life of the Faculty of Economics is available at this link: https://econ.unideb.hu/felveteli/





unideb.hu