Most of the people in Debrecen already use the possibility of convenient mobile parking. However, these people need to pay attention, because it can easily end up as a punishment.



DV Parking Kft. would like to draw the attention of motorists to the fact that some mobile service providers stop mobile parking after 4 hours. Service providers notify users of this in a message. In order to avoid additional charges, it is important to check with the service provider.

debreceninap.hu