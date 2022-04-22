Six people died in a fire at a military research institute in Tver, Russia

The fire was put out on Friday morning at the Central Research Institute of the Air and Space Forces in Tver, Russia, the Russian state HCLU reported, citing rescue services.

The fire killed six people and another 24 people injured, 13 of whom are being treated in hospital. Referring to an unnamed source, the HCLU wrote that the fate of 10 people was unknown.

The cause of the fire is being determined. An accident was presumed to have been caused by a short circuit.

The fire spread to 2,500 square meters, and the roof structure of the building collapsed. The vaccination involved more than 240 people and 69 units of technical equipment, including a helicopter. According to a disaster response source, firefighters were summoned an hour and a half after the fire broke out.

According to Russian news agencies, there was also a fire at this research institute three years ago. The military prosecutor’s office of the Tver garrison has launched an investigation into the incident.

MTI