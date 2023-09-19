There will be a bicycle picnic in Debrecen: those traveling by bicycle will be greeted with delicious snacks

On September 19, the activists of the Hungarian Cycling Club in Debrecen and the Főnix Fix Gear team will be waiting for the cyclists in front of the Arany Bika hostel on Kossuth tér, at the usual place, starting at 4 p.m. for a bike snack.

– Chocolate chip cookies and vitamin drink with the support of Starbucks

– Pretzels and fruit juice

– Glulu’s Free from cookies

Bike snacks are organized all over the country

Ride to work starts on September 19! autumn campaign, which lasts until October 22, said the State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Active Hungary at a press conference in Budapest on Monday.

Máriusz Révész announced that the Hungarian Cycling Club developed its own application in connection with the campaign. The implementation of the mobile application for collecting points was supported by the State Secretariat with HUF 9.3 million. He emphasized that Bringázz to work! the campaign is connected to European Mobility Week, this week in Europe they are trying to encourage people to use public transport or micro-mobility devices instead of cars.

Máriusz Révész pointed out that all of this is also important because car traffic has increased tremendously in the past period – there are 200,000 more cars in the capital agglomeration alone than in 2010 – which causes continuous traffic jams, it is important for society as a whole that everyone can use public transport or ride a bicycle.