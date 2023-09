The wholesale price of gasoline and diesel will rise significantly on Wednesday, holtankoljak.hu reported.

In the case of gasoline, this means HUF 7 gross, and for diesel we will have to pay HUF 10 gross more. If this is also reflected in the prices of gas stations, we will experience the following average prices from September 20th:

95 gasoline: HUF 662/liter

diesel: HUF 686/liter

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay