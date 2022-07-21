Serbian Man Wanted for Murder Arrested at Röszke

A Serbian national wanted for a homicide in France has been arrested at the Röszke motorway border crossing with Serbia, police said on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old man tried to cross into Serbia as a car passenger on Tuesday night, police said on their website. An inspection by the police revealed that the French authorities had issued an arrest warrant on suspicion the man had carried out a homicide. The Serbian was taken into custody and awaits an extradition procedure, the police said.

