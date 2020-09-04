Paris St-Germain: Three more players test positive for coronavirus

Three more Paris St-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, putting the start of their Ligue 1 season in doubt.

On Wednesday, three players were revealed to have tested positive.

The French champions, who lost to Bayern Munich in last month’s Champions League final, have not revealed the identities of the six players involved.

PSG are due to start their title defence at Racing Lens on 10 September after being given an extended break.

“The latest Sars CoV2 tests carried out on the Paris St-Germain playing staff have confirmed that there are three new positive cases,” the French champions said in a tweet.

The Ligue 1 season has started but the opening game between Marseille and Saint-Etienne had to be postponed last month after four home players tested positive for Covid-19.

The league told clubs last week its protocol for dealing with coronavirus meant more than three positive cases at a club was likely to lead to a postponement.

