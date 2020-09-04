Football Leaks trial to start in Portugal

Who is Rui Pinto?

He created Football Leaks under the pseudonym “John”, based in Budapest, Hungary, where he was a history student. He is Portuguese and a fan of FC Porto.

He was arrested in January 2019 and two months later Hungary extradited him to Portugal, where he was first kept in solitary detention and later moved to house arrest. That house arrest was lifted last month.

In January this year he declared himself the whistleblower in the “Luanda Leaks” case : leaked documents revealed how billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of a former president of Angola, amassed her fortune. She has denied any wrongdoing.

What are the charges and his defence?

Rui Pinto faces 90 criminal charges: he is accused of computer fraud, attempted extortion and violating privacy of correspondence.

He justifies his actions by saying the leaks were necessary to shine a light on the dark side of many football transactions.

Reports say he plans to call 45 witnesses in his defence, including the exiled US whistleblower Edward Snowden, wanted in the US over his 2013 revelations about the scale of National Security Agency (NSA) surveillance.

William Bourdon, a French lawyer who has represented Mr Snowden in the past, is on Mr Pinto’s defence team.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, formerly of Real Madrid, is one of Mr Mendes’ top clients. Cristiano Ronaldo was investigated for tax evasion and in January he agreed to pay a fine of €18.8m (£16.7m) in Spain.