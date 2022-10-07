The men were drugged and then robbed by a woman in Debrecen

In the space of two weeks, three similar cases occurred in Debrecen at the beginning of April 2022. Three dates, three locations, and three men. None of them denied having consumed alcohol, but two reported a complete loss of memory and a state of helplessness, while the third victim simply fell asleep on a bench. By the time they regained consciousness, all their money was gone, but their last memory was the same, a middle-aged man engaging in conversation with them.

The detectives started looking for the unknown woman, immediately looked for witnesses and interviewed them, and appointed a toxicology expert to find out what caused the two men to become comatose. Based on expert opinions, it was possible to detect the active ingredients of strong sedatives in large quantities in their blood.

In the meantime, the police noticed a 50-year-old woman who, according to the suspicion, could be linked to the commission of the crimes. During the questioning of the suspect, the local resident denied everything and explained the sedatives found on him with his illnesses.

According to the data of the investigation, he deliberately goes into the night on all three occasions. He smuggled medicines into the drinks of two victims, while in the case of the third he took advantage of the fact that the man had fallen asleep. He took all their money from his helpless victims.

The police took the woman into custody on June 19, 2022, and then submitted a motion for her arrest, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen. The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against him on suspicion of two counts of robbery and one count of robbery. The police examined the necessary procedural actions and sent the case documents to the prosecutor’s office.

debreceninap.hu