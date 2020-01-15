Hospital stays in Hungary are the longest in the EU

National
Kurucz Judit

Hospital stays in Hungary average nearly ten days, longer than in any other European Union member state, data compiled by Eurostat show. In-patients in Hungary spent 9.8 days in hospital, on average, the data from 2017 show.

The average hospital stay in the Czech Republic was 9.6 days, the second-longest in the EU, while hospital stays averaged 7.1 days in Poland and 7.4 days in Slovakia.

Hospital stays in the EU were the shortest in the Netherlands, where in-patients spent 4.5 days on average.

 

MTI

