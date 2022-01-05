Omicron Accounts for Over 11 % of New Covid Cases in Hungary

The highly mutated Omicron variant now accounts for more than 11% of new Covid infections in Hungary, data from the National Public Health Centre (NKK) show, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday. Traces of the coronavirus in sewage are on the rise in Hungary, after falling or stagnating in previous weeks, the government’s official website for pandemic news said.

Altogether 83 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 2,429 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday. So far 6,268,108 people have received a first jab, while 5,986,342 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 3,184,580 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections went down to 100,247, while hospitals are treating 3,335 Covid-19 patients, 316 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,264,709 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 39,517. Fully 1,124,945 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay