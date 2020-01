Hungary’s consumer price index increased by 3.4% in 2019, while in the month of December it rose by 4%, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. Month on month, CPI rose by 0.3% in December last year.

KSH statistician Péter Quittner said in a statement that the price of spirits, tobacco, fuel and food increased significantly over the past 12 months.

Seasonally adjusted core inflation was 3.8% last year. In December, core inflation was 3.9%.

MTI