Industrial output up 3.6% – 2nd reading

Industrial output in Hungary rose by an annual 3.6% in November, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said, confirming the preliminary estimate. In a month-on-month comparison, industrial output fell by 1%, according to seasonally and working day-adjusted figures. Output of the automotive sector grew by an annual 4% in November, down from 9.6% in October, according to the second reading of the data. Computer, electronics and optical equipment saw a gain of 8.8% in November, while food, drink and tobacco products grew by 4.5%. The sector generates around 11% of manufacturing output.

Domestic sales of the industrial sector increased 1.7% year-on-year, as manufacturing sector rose 2.6%. Industrial exports rose 1.9% year on year as exports of the automotive sector edged down 0.3% and exports of the computer, electronics and optical equipment sector climbed 12.0%. Order stock in parts of the manufacturing sector which KSH tracks was 9.5% down at the end of November from twelve months earlier. New order volume was 5.4% higher, as new domestic orders were up 1.4% and new export orders rose by 6.0%. For the period January-November, industrial output rose 6.0% year-on-year. Export sales, which account for nearly two-thirds of all sales, were up 6.9%, while domestic sales rose by 5.7%.

