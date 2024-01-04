Two Cars Collided Head-On on Main Road No. 48 Between Debrecen and Vámospércs

The entire width of the main road between Debrecen and Vámospércs was closed on Thursday morning due to the accident.

On Thursday morning, two cars collided head-on between Debrecen and Vámospércs, on the section between kilometers 6 and 7 of main road no. 48, near the Panoráma restaurant. A person was trapped in one of the vehicles, and the professional firefighters from Debrecen, who were called to the scene, freed him with the help of tension cutters. Firefighters de-energize the cars. Partner authorities are also working on site. The entire width of the affected section of the main road was closed shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, the disaster management reported.

