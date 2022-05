At the Big Wheel Motorway Border Crossing, a Turkish citizen wanted to leave the country on May 7 with the truck he was driving. Border police became suspicious of the man’s behavior, so after checking his documents, an alcohol probe was used. The measurement indicated a positive value – police.hu published.



The driver was then captured and taken for further sampling, confirming the suspicion of drunkenness. The 45-year-old driver was prosecuted for drunk driving.