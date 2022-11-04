A new deputy president was appointed at the Debrecen Court

Dr. György Senyei, the president of the National Court Office, appointed Dr. Zsuzsanna Fruzsina Komlóssi as the deputy president of the Debrecen Court for the period from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2028.

Dr. Zsuzsanna Fruzsina Komlóssi graduated from the Faculty of State and Law of the University of Miskolc and was appointed judge in 2005. His clerkship included civil, economic, administrative and labor lawsuits.

He has gained experience in performing administrative duties since March 2013. The president of the Debrecen Court appointed him as the deputy president of the Debrecen Public Administration and Labor Court from March 1, 2013, and then as the deputy president of the Debrecen District Court from October 1, 2019.

