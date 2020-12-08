Accident near Debrecen: A man didn’t drive according to the road conditions

A man called the police on December 6, 2020 around 1:30 p.m. The officers went to the scene and found the driver of the vehicle not far from Panorama Road. According to the available data, the man didn’t drive his motorcycle according to the road conditions, so he slipped and fell with it. The 30-year-old motorcyclist was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital by ambulance staff.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters draws the attention of motorcyclists to the fact that much more practice is needed for traffic on frosty, peak roads. During the winter months, motorcyclists need to pay more attention to the road and wear appropriate, well-visible clothes.

police.hu