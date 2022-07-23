IC Locomotive Caught Fire

Fortunately, nobody got injured in the incident.

On July 23rd, Saturday afternoon, the Tokaj IC (IC 564) locomotive traveling from Nyíregyháza to Debrecen-Szolnok-Budapest caught fire at the Karcag railway station. The passengers were taken off the train, no one was injured. Passengers can travel from Karcag with the Latorca IC (IC 33) to Budapest – MÁV has reported.

Due to the de-energization of the overhead line network at the Karcag station during the firefighting, trains can only run on one track, the traffic will slow down significantly, and the journey time on the Záhony main line will increase by 20-40 minutes.

They also announced: One of the carriages of a freight train caught fire at the Szolnok station, so there is also less traffic on the tracks during the firefighting.

civishir.hu

pixabay