Cold Front Might Bring Rainfalls on Saturday Afternoon

The heat will peak on Saturday, and from the afternoon, due to a weak cold front, cloudiness will gradually increase from the northwest, reports Időkép.

In the afternoon, a cold front will arrive in Transdanubia with a rising northwesterly wind. From the second half of the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms may develop in places in the west and northwest, and in some places there may also be a violent thunderstorm, which may be accompanied by stormy wind gusts, hail, and downpours. Before the cold front, hot air arrives from the southwest, with peak values ​​between 34 and 41 degrees.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Sunday, but in the early morning hours, scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms may develop in several parts of our country. The north-northwest wind will be strong. The heat wave will moderate only slightly, 31-36 degrees is expected in the afternoon.

The meteorological service has issued a warning for all areas of the country for Saturday. A third-degree warning is in effect in Budapest, Pest, Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom and Tolna counties, and a second-degree warning is in effect in the other counties.

idokep.hu

24.hu

pixabay