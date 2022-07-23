Cold Front Might Bring Rainfalls on Saturday Afternoon

The heat will peak on Saturday, and from the afternoon, due to a weak cold front, cloudiness will gradually increase from the northwest, reports Időkép.
In the afternoon, a cold front will arrive in Transdanubia with a rising northwesterly wind. From the second half of the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms may develop in places in the west and northwest, and in some places there may also be a violent thunderstorm, which may be accompanied by stormy wind gusts, hail, and downpours. Before the cold front, hot air arrives from the southwest, with peak values between 34 and 41 degrees.
A lot of sunshine is expected on Sunday, but in the early morning hours, scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms may develop in several parts of our country. The north-northwest wind will be strong. The heat wave will moderate only slightly, 31-36 degrees is expected in the afternoon.
The meteorological service has issued a warning for all areas of the country for Saturday. A third-degree warning is in effect in Budapest, Pest, Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom and Tolna counties, and a second-degree warning is in effect in the other counties.
