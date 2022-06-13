Euro area securities issues statistics: April 2022

This statistical release on Securities Issues Statistics (SEC) is being discontinued as the underlying dataset has undergone a major upgrade. As of 15 June 2022, the ECB will start publishing more timely and more detailed monthly information on securities issues. This will follow a new data compilation process based directly on microdata.

The new data will be published under the acronym CSEC.

The legacy SEC dataset will remain available in the ECB’s Statistical Data Warehouse, flagged as discontinued.

The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area residents decreased from 4.3% in March 2022 to 3.8% in April.

For the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents, the annual growth rate was 1.0% in April 2022, compared with 1.2% in March.

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 733.8 billion in April 2022. Redemptions amounted to EUR 797.8 billion and hence net redemptions to EUR 64.0 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents decreased from 4.3% in March 2022 to 3.8% in April.

Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities decreased from -6.5% in March 2022 to -9.0% in April. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate decreased from 5.3% in March 2022 to 4.9% in April. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities decreased from 5.7% in March 2022 to 5.2% in April. The annual growth rate of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities decreased from 3.0% in March 2022 to 2.6% in April.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 4.9% in March 2022 to 4.4% in April. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate decreased from 2.6% in March 2022 to 1.9% in April. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs increased from 5.7% in March 2022 to 6.3% in April. For the general government, this growth rate decreased from 4.6% in March 2022 to 3.7% in April.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from -2.7% in March 2022 to -4.9% in April. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from 3.2% in March 2022 to 2.8% in April.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities decreased from 5.3% in March 2022 to 4.8% in April. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this rate of change decreased from -1.8% in March 2022 to -2.3% in April.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 5.3 billion in April 2022. Redemptions amounted to EUR 2.9 billion and hence net issues to EUR 2.4 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 1.0% in April 2022, compared with 1.2% in March. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 0.6% in April 2022, compared with 0.7% in March. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate was 0.1% in April 2022, compared with 0.2% in March. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate decreased from 3.9% in March 2022 to 3.3% in April.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 9,212.1 billion at the end of April 2022. Compared with EUR 9,449.4 billion at the end of April 2021, this represents an annual percentage change of -2.5% in the value of the stock of listed shares in April 2022, down from 1.4% in March.

Data for listed shares

ecb.europa.eu