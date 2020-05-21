Over 8000 companies apply for wage support

More than 8,000 companies have applied for wage support for around 105,000 employees who are working reduced hours under a government scheme to manage the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics said at a daily coronavirus briefing.

Most of the applications came from the manufacturing, tourism and catering, trade, vehicle repair and transport and logistics sectors, Palkovics said. Applications for wage support for almost 45,000 employees have already been approved, he added. He said 600 employers had applied for wage support for staff working in R&D&I. The subsidies will preserve the jobs of 9,200 researchers. The government continues to work to preserve as many jobs as possible and to create as many as have been lost due to the pandemic, he added.

MTI