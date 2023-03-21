The government would entrust public hospitals to university trustees

In the future, the government would entrust half a dozen hospitals and their 25 properties to universities maintained by a trust foundation, reports hvg.hu.

According to the draft health law, the Minister of the Interior Sándor Pintér could also dictate the directions of medical aesthetics, the self-employed form of a series of health activities would be prohibited, and those under the age of 18 would be prohibited from smoking hookah.

According to the rationale, together with the transfer of the institution’s right of maintenance, the related movable assets and real estate will be given to the universities free of charge, along with any debts and burdens. The new maintaining universities will also be the holders of any official permits, as well as the rights and obligations of the related EU projects.

In Hajdú-Bihar county, the Count Tisza István Hospital in Berettyóújfalu is affected: