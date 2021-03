Police helped a man change a wheel on the Hajdú-Bihar section of the M3 motorway.

The patrols of the Hajdúnánás Motorway Subdivision were patrolling the M3 motorway on March 23, 2021, when they saw a man in the 186-kilometer section in the stop lane trying to change the wheel of his car. The officers stopped and helped change the wheel safely so the driver of the vehicle could continue his journey.

police.hu