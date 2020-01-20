Police: Events of 19 January in numbers

The police caught four people and took another seven to various police stations on 19 January 2020.

Two perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

One foreign person was arrested for staying illegally in the country.

One person was taken to a police station as a suspect.

Security arrangements were made in four cases.

There were no traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County during the last 24 hours.

