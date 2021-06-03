Two men were driving without a driver’s license in Hajdú-Bihar

The police in Berettyóújfalu were alerted to a traffic accident on June 1, 2021, at around 12 noon because a car and a bicycle collided in the city. The officers went to the scene and checked both parties. The 22-year-old driver told patrols that he did not have a driver’s license, and it also turned out that there was no compulsory liability insurance for the car he was driving.

On the same day, around 4:30 p.m., a motorcyclist was checked in Földes by the staff of the Kabai Police Station. The inspection revealed that the 40-year-old man never had a license and the technical validity of the motorcycle expired in July 2018.

They were both arrested by the police and then detained for committing the offense of driving without a permit.

police.hu