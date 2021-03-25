Thief robbed a defenseless man in Debrecen

On October 13, 2020, patrols in Debrecen found a suspicious man on a street in the city around 2:30 p.m. The suspicion of the police was confirmed, as the 34-year-old resident of Mikepércs could not account for the origin of his mobile phone and earphones. He was taken to the police station, where he said he had picked up the phone from the bag of a man sleeping on a bench. It was later revealed that he had not only taken the phone but also the victim’s files. He didn’t need the documents, he discarded them later.

The victim did not report to the police, he was identified by investigators on the basis of telephone data. He said he fell asleep on the bench after drinking and then when he woke up he noticed that his briefcase hung around his neck was missing his papers and phone. He later returned the documents based on information reported on one of the radios. And he could take his phone and headset from the detectives.

The 34-year-old man, who is currently serving a final custodial sentence for committing other crimes, has been investigated by the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters on the basis of a suspected criminal offense of robbery and misuse of a public document. The police took the necessary procedural steps and the resulting documents were sent to the relevant prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute within a few days.

police.hu