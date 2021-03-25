There will be significant traffic restrictions in Debrecen

Due to the reconstruction of the Nyíl – Hadházi utca and the related Bem tér junction, the water supply replacement work has entered a new phase – the local government said.

The construction work II. From 25 March 2021, the following traffic restriction will be introduced:

At the Bem tér junction, for those turning from Füredi út to Péterfia, the right-turn lane will be temporarily closed and the right-turn lane will be created from the straight-ahead lane, keeping the straight-ahead direction as well. It is important to emphasize that due to the special work, a work pit will be created at the intersection, so motorists and pedestrians must pay extra attention here!

Going from the direction of Simonyi út in the direction of Bem tér, in the direction of Füredi út, the straight-right lane will also be temporarily eliminated, instead you can turn right from the lane going straight in the direction of Péterfia utca in the direction of Füredi út. Continuing, a part of the lane classifying in the direction of Bem tér – Péterfia út will also be temporarily closed.

At the junction of Nyíl utca – Hadházi út, the straight-right lane from Árpád tér towards Nyíl utca – Hadházi utca will also be closed, and Nyíl utca 16-18-20. parking lots before will also be temporarily closed during the works. In the direction of Hadházi út, it will be possible to turn right from the lane leading to Nyíl utca Bem tér.

The complete closure will continue on the section next to the Péter Méliusz Juhász Library, which the contractor will reserve as a procession and construction area.

The Bem tér service road in the direction of Péterfia utca will be restricted halfway from Nyíl utca, so parking on this section will be terminated for the duration of the construction. It will not be possible to drive from Nyíl utca to the service road, the service road can be approached from Kétmalom utca.

Pedestrian traffic from Füredi út to Nyíl utca is still possible at the existing pedestrian crossing, however, it will be restricted on Füredi út due to the work pit to be built.

Continuing on the part facing Nyíl utca, the green area opposite the pedestrian crossing will become a working area in its entirety, so a temporary footpath will be built next to the work area in the direction of the Bem tér service road, thus ensuring pedestrian traffic in the direction of Nyíl utca – Hadházi út.

We ask motorists traveling for this purpose not to drive out of the habit in order to avoid accidents, but to drive in accordance with the posted TRAFFIC signs! – read in the Communication.

debreceninap.hu