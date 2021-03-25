There is not even a contract, but millions of Chinese and Indian vaccines are arriving in Hungary

The contract has not been signed yet, but millions of Chinese and Indian vaccines could arrive in Hungary in a few weeks – atv.hu learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

OGYÉI announced on March 22 that two more oriental vaccines, CanSino and CoviShield, will soon be available in Hungary.

When asked how much the government ordered from CanSino in China and CoviShield in India, and when they will arrive in Hungary, the press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade answered:

The procurement is still being negotiated, no contract has been signed yet, according to our plans, millions more vaccines may arrive in Hungary in a few weeks.

OGYÉI emphasized:

The use of these vaccines can only take place after the two processes, the authorization process and the laboratory tests, have been completed, during which professionals, like the European and other medicinal product authorization processes, must ensure that vaccines are safe, effective and of adequate quality.

ATV