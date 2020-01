It is now time for the ever-popular Duck Train to undergo due preparation for our Amusement Park’s special jubilee season. With a full mechanical overhaul done, we are now giving the ducks themselves a meticulous paint job so that they will be good as new for March.

With its 60th anniversary coming up in May, our Amusement Park is especially worth a visit this year as our repertoire will include a great deal of novelties in addition to classic visitor favorites.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park