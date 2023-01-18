In Debrecen, the concentration of the coronavirus in wastewater is stagnant

The concentration of the coronavirus in wastewater is decreasing, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website on Wednesday.

It was written that after the increase experienced in the previous weeks, the amount of the coronavirus hereditary material measured in the wastewater decreased again in the second week in terms of the national average.

Among the examined cities, a decreasing trend can be observed in the example of the Dél-Pest Wastewater Treatment Plant, Debrecen, Eger, Győr, Kaposvár, Nyíregyháza, Salgótarján, Szeged, Szekszárd, Veszprém, and Zalaegerszeg, while the other locations are characterized by stagnation – they added.

It was reported that the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus is high only in Pécs, and in the other cities it can be classified as “elevated”.

MTI