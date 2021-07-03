Orbán on Economic Recovery

Commenting on the economic recovery, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told public broadcaster Kossuth Rádió on Friday that government decisions would at times appear “unexpected and forceful”.

Without such intervention, however, the economic pickup would be slow, he added. The prime minister said the government is planning to ban the export of construction materials from October. Exports have grown in the sector recently, contributing to higher prices of some products, Orbán noted. The government will notify Brussels of the measure, and the approval procedure is expected to take four months, he added. The export of construction materials in the meantime will have to be reported to the government, which will have pre-purchasing rights, he said. “We’re trying to keep essential materials within the country,” Orbán said. A profit tax will apply to some building materials to curb price rises, he said, adding that otherwise low-income households would not benefit from public housing renovation subsidies, with construction and building materials firms profiting instead.

Orbán said the government has decided on broadening options for remote work. It is also launching job-creating investments in 17 cities, and has signed a 3-year wage subsidy agreement with rail company MÁV, national bus carrier Volán, the postal service, the national road toll company and water utilities.

hungarymatters.hu