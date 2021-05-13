Accident on Füredi Road

According to the available information, a man was driving his truck on May 10th, 2021 at around 1:30 p.m. in Debrecen when the accident happened.

The driver was driving from University Blvd. in the direction of Bem square when he collided with a blue car in the outer traffic lane with his vehicle in front of 6. Füredi road. As a result of the collision, the car slid off the road and crashed into a pylon.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the Debrecen Police Headquarters requests that anyone who has seen the incident report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, 149. Sámsoni road) or by phone: 06-52 / 457-040 (available 24 hours a day) or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, and the 112 toll-free emergency number.

Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

debreceninap.hu