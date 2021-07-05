The fitness park and the playground on Késmárk Street have been completed

The installation of sports equipment and playground elements is ready, and the design of the park promenades will be completed soon.

Compared to the previous conditions, there has been a significant renewal in the Sóház district, which may become an attractive destination for young families – emphasized László Pósán, Member of Parliament. He added that the playground will soon be completed, where children will often come from the nearby Benedek Elek Primary School to play.

The Green City Program covers ten districts in Debrecen. Nine of these are where people live in housing estates. The Green City Program means greening these housing estates, making them more beautiful and homely for those who live there. So far, more than 110,000 square meters of green space have been renewed, and by the time the complete program is completed, more than 260,000 square meters of green space will be renewed in Debrecen. In addition to the Sóház, the works are currently taking place in the Tócóvölgy and the Újkert. Work has been completed at five sites: the Libakert, the Sestakert, the Dobozikert, the Vénkert and the Downtown. The development of Petőfi Square and Tócóskert can start this year.

The Sóház district is one of the oldest housing estates in Debrecen, as it was built in the 1960s.

debreceninap.hu