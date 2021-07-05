The trial of a man who tortured his partner to death continues in Debrecen – he hopes to be acquitted

On Wednesday, the Debrecen Judgment Panel will discuss the case of the brutal murder in Nagykereki.



In February 2021, the Debrecen Court of First Instance sentenced the accused Z. J. to 8 years in prison for the crime of bodily harm causing death and banned him from practicing public affairs for 10 years.

The prosecutor appealed against the verdict for aggravation, acquittal and mitigation of the accused and his counsel.

According to the findings of fact made by the court of first instance, the divorced man had lived alone for many years. He had no contact with his close relatives or those living in his environment. The man met the victim at the end of 2019, who was single and after a short time moved into the man’s family home, and from then on they lived in a cohabiting relationship.

The woman was thin-bodied, weak in physique, and struggling with a mental illness of which the accused was aware. The man’s violent, self-righteous lifestyle, which puts his own interests and rules first, soon became dominant in their relationship. The accused kept the victim under constant control, as she could not travel alone in the settlement, and this was also felt by those living in their environment. The man’s aggression intensified, he regularly and grossly abused his partner.

Even in February 2020, he brutally beat the woman with his bare hands. The man then also abused the victim with an unknown stabbing device, resulting in 45 different injuries to the woman’s body.

The injuries caused by the accused to the victim’s head were associated with significant amounts and prolonged bleeding. The victim died of gross and persistent abuse of the accused.

On July 7, the dialogues will follow.

debreceninap.hu