Here are the austerity measures of the Debrecen municipality

Calculated at current prices, the energy bill of municipal institutions and non-profit organizations in Debrecen will increase by almost ten billion net HUF next year, so a set of measures has been developed to reduce expenses, the city’s mayor announced at a press conference on Thursday.

László Papp said that with the measures to be introduced, the energy expenditure will be reduced to HUF 4.2 billion in 2023.

As a first step, a savings package worth two billion will be presented to the General Assembly in October, this applies to the period from November 1 to April 15 of next year

– he indicated, adding that the measures do not affect three areas: the operation of nurseries, kindergartens, and residential social institutions.

The mayor said that the necessary and sufficient services in the city must be provided under all circumstances, guided by cost-saving measures.

Explaining the details, he highlighted that:

the social care facilities providing daycare will move into the city’s family and child welfare center, and the technical solutions for the transition from district heating to thermal heating are being investigated in the old people’s home on Pallagi út. In recent years, 14 family doctor’s surgeries have been energetically modernized, where they did not have one, they will be relocated.

According to László Papp, the school swimming pools will close at the end of October and are not expected to open again this school year, the city sports swimming pool will operate in a reduced mode until December 15, after which it will be closed. At the same time, he noted that the latter could still change if they receive government support for competitive sports.

There will be no district heating in the Oláh Gábor utca sports hall, before the matches air will be blown in to ensure the right temperature for the duration of the match, and the operation of the ice rink – if they do not receive support – will be covered until the end of December, the Főnix hall will be closed between January 1st and April 15th

– he indicated. He added that the measures also affect the city’s cultural institutions.

The Kodály Philharmonic and the Kodály Choir will move to the new theater building, the Csokonai Forum, there will be no programs in the Kölcsey Center from January 1 to April 15, the Déri Museum and the Modem Gallery will have reduced opening hours, the latter will operate in a smaller area, the literature his house will be closed until April 15, just as several communal houses in the city are closed – the mayor listed.

The markets can operate with lower temperatures and shorter opening hours, and the fountains and the fog theater will only be operated in the summer months next year. Still, the biggest energy user, the University Square fountain, will not be in operation at all in 2023, and the lighting in public buildings will also be switched off.

– László Papp pointed out.

The Christmas market will be held in a smaller area, decorative lighting will only be in the downtown pedestrian area, the small ice rink in front of the Great Church will be opened, but the larger ice rink at the Nagyerdei Stadium will not be in operation, he added.

If the situation does not change, the package of measures will be extended until the end of next year, which means additional savings of more than two billion.

László Papp stated that in 2021, their electricity consumption was about HUF 1.3 billion, in 2023 it is expected to be almost HUF four billion. HUF 512 million was spent on district heating in 2021, next year this amount will rise to almost four billion, while the gas bill will increase from HUF 159 million to HUF 1.7 billion.

These data do not include the data of the city’s local holding companies, which are now being processed by the managers of the companies and the asset management company.

Finally, László Papp indicated that Debrecen is paying a solidarity contribution of four billion HUF to the government this year, and five billion HUF next year, which would be good if it were waived or reduced in this situation. They are discussing this with the government

– he added.

Let’s see what’s to come. According to the post, the operating rules of Debrecen’s cultural institutions will be changed periodically, which are in effect until April 15.

According to the decision of the municipality, all cultural service providers will remain available, but maybe in a reduced way. They emphasize that the measures are temporary and serve to save energy. Jobs will not disappear.

The exhibition spaces of the Déri Museum on Péterfia Street will be closed from November 1. The opening hours of the main building are as follows: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MODEM – the exhibition space on the third floor will be closed from January 1.

Vojtina Puppet Theater – the venue of the theater’s performances will move from November to the Csokonai Literary Laboratory at 1 Kossuth Street (old DMK building)

Csokonai Theater – performances in the Csokonai Forum from January 2023 can only be visited on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra – the venue for concerts from January 1, 2023, is the Csokonai Forum (on Wednesdays)

Méliusz Library – the central building on Bem tér operates as normal, the other locations/branch libraries operate with reduced opening hours, and three small libraries are closed.

DEMKI, the central building, and Tímár ház are open on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the Újkert and Józs community centers operate with reduced opening hours, the other locations are closed from November 1, and the Nagymacsi ház from January 1.

debreceninap.hu