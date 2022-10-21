A bicycle path between Polgár and Tiszaújváros was built with EU funds

The 22-kilometer cycle path between Polgár and Tiszaújváros has been completed, the county government reported.

The foundation stone of the 407 million HUF investment was laid in March, and on October 20, cyclists were able to ride on it. The handover ceremony was held in Polgár, where Mayor József Tóth greeted those present and explained the history of the development. As he said, the two settlements concluded a cooperation agreement for the construction of the bicycle path more than ten years ago, and then managed to find funds in the (EU) Territorial and Settlement Development Operative Program and received government assistance for the investment, for which he expressed his gratitude to Zoltán Pajna, the president of the Hajdú-Bihar County Self-Government and dr. István Tiba to the parliamentary representative. In his speech, Dr. György Fülöp, the mayor of Tiszaújváros, also thanked all the participants of the implementation.

Zoltán Pajna, the chairman of the Hajdú-Bihar County Self-Government, said in his welcome speech that Polgár has made significant improvements in recent years and has already formulated his goals for the future. As a result, he successfully applied for HUF 500 million within the framework of the Regional and Urban Development Operative Program Plus, and water management interventions will be implemented from the amount, among other things. Zoltán Pajna congratulated the implementation of the bicycle path, and then, on behalf of the county government, distributed visibility vests to the cyclists present.

In his speech, parliamentary representative Dr. István Tiba emphasized the quick and high-quality work of the construction company. He also emphasized that the cooperation with the settlement is very good and they always plan their developments according to the needs of the population. The presentation was attended by jr. András Szilvási, the managing director of the implementing company, explained the details of the investment.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: HBMÖ