The creation of the skill-laboratory network in healthcare has been completed

The General Directorate of the National Hospital, the University of Debrecen, the University of Pécs, and the University of Szeged has created a national skills laboratory network in a consortium partnership: in the three university centers and the sixteen county teaching hospital laboratories, practical training in diagnostic, therapeutic and life-saving interventions has become possible in a simulation environment – it was said at the project closing event of the investment on Thursday in Debrecen.

According to the announcement sent to MTI by the University of Debrecen, the aim of the project is to increase patient safety and the effectiveness of healthcare professional training by generalizing the practice of simulation skill training in the entire spectrum of domestic university medical education and healthcare vocational training. The project was implemented within the framework of the Széchenyi 2020 program with HUF 13.5 billion in support from the European Regional Development Fund.

Previously, university clinics and health institutions did not have a clinical demonstration base network organized into a system that was modern and suitable for the practical education of medical education and health professional education. To compensate for this gap, it has become necessary to create a skill-lab network that can be used throughout the country in the health care system, and with the help of which geographical, social, and economic differences can be minimized – they wrote, adding: the necessity and importance of the creation of skill-labs is the most pressing health challenge of today, the emergence of the Covid-19 epidemic confirmed it even more.

Three university skill centers (Debrecen, Pécs, Szeged) and their associated 16 teaching hospital skill laboratories were created. A prominent element of the project was the development and introduction of a uniform educational program in order to create control and quality assurance methods. In practical education, methodological manuals, methodological guides, and educational films also help in the transfer of knowledge.

For the first time in Europe, a national skill-laboratory network was created, which also creates opportunities for international connections in the field of research and development – it was indicated in the announcement.

A skills lab is a unit equipped with simulation tools, where doctors and healthcare professionals, medical students, and participants in healthcare training can practice patient care, where diagnostic, therapeutic, and life-saving interventions can be taught in realistic conditions, in an environment equipped with modern and high-quality equipment.