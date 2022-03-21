Survey: according to the patients, the Rheumatology Clinic in Debrecen is excellent

A recent survey showed that the Rheumatology Clinic at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen is excellent. In the patient satisfaction questionnaire, the work of the doctors and nurses, the treatments, and the conditions of the care were evaluated by the patients of the Rheumatology Clinic, among others, who rated almost all areas as excellent, the press office of the University of Debrecen published.

Rheumatology care for a long time took place in internal medicine. The independent clinic started operating on December 1, 2021.

However, due to the development of the field and the growing number of patients, it was justified to establish an independent clinic at the University of Debrecen. Patients have been treated to the highest standards to date. From now on, our new location at the Augusta site will allow us to accommodate patients in more spacious, comfortable wards and operate more specialist clinics,

– said Gabriella Szűcs, Clinic Director.

The main profile of the institution is the care and treatment of patients with inflammatory and autoimmune rheumatology. Patients come mainly from Hajdú-Bihar county, but they also receive patients from other parts of the country.

The director of the Department of Rheumatology added that inflammatory and autoimmune rheumatological diseases cannot be cured, but can be maintained thanks to effective, advanced therapies, that patients do not deteriorate and that co-morbidities can be prevented.

The institution is major regional arthritis and biological/targeted therapy center with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic facilities. At the clinic, about 1,200 patients are treated with targeted therapy.

The essence of the method is to target and influence the molecule responsible for the disease with the drug. With treatment, we can stop the process of the disease and achieve improvement. The goal is to prevent deterioration. These therapies have been used for the first time in rheumatology for arthritis, inflammatory diseases of the spine, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease, but new attack drugs are constantly being developed. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic range,

– the professor explained.

Inpatients are cared for in an inpatient ward and outpatients in three specialist clinics six hours a day. In connection with outpatient and inpatient care, there is also a physiotherapy unit (physiotherapy, massage, electrotherapy, magnetotherapy, ultrasound, Bioptron lamp, soft laser) at the Clinic of Rheumatology.

Appointments for the clinic’s appointments can be arranged on the website of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

debreceninap.hu