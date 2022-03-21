Hungarian border guards found a lot of money with the wife of a former Ukrainian politician

His expolitical wife wanted to leave Ukraine with millions of dollars and euros, according to HVG.

Ukrainian media reported that the wife of a former Ukrainian politician, Ihor Kotvytskyy, had tried to leave Ukraine across the Hungarian border with a significant amount of cash.

Authorities, on the other hand, found the money she had, which included dollars and euros, according to NEXTA. So, the woman tried to cross the border with a total of $ 28 million and € 1.3 million.

The huge amount was hidden in suitcases.

The former politician’s wife was brought under customs control.

Ukrainian media report that the wife of former MP Kotvytskyy tried to take $28 million and 1.3 million euros out of #Ukraine via #Zakarpattya. The money was found by the #Hungarian border guards and forced to declare it. pic.twitter.com/ZCjDlIxdwB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 20, 2022

HVG

Photo: NEXTA