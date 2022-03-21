Hungarian border guards found a lot of money with the wife of a former Ukrainian politician

Europe
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Hungarian border guards found a lot of money with the wife of a former Ukrainian politician

His expolitical wife wanted to leave Ukraine with millions of dollars and euros, according to HVG.

Ukrainian media reported that the wife of a former Ukrainian politician, Ihor Kotvytskyy, had tried to leave Ukraine across the Hungarian border with a significant amount of cash.

Authorities, on the other hand, found the money she had, which included dollars and euros, according to NEXTA. So, the woman tried to cross the border with a total of $ 28 million and € 1.3 million.

The huge amount was hidden in suitcases.

The former politician’s wife was brought under customs control.

 

HVG

Photo: NEXTA

Related Posts

Hungarian border guards found a lot of money with the wife of a former Ukrainian politician

Bácsi Éva

All restrictions on entry into the UK have been lifted

Bácsi Éva

The Russians opened fire on refugees and bombed a shelter in Ukraine

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *