From the start of operations on Saturday, February 1, 2025, until the end of operations on Sunday, February 16, 2025, the Köztemető, Főkapu bus stop will be temporarily closed.

During this period:

The terminal stops for trolleybus lines 3 and 5 will be moved 30 meters forward.

The stops for bus lines 24 and 24Y heading towards the University/Auguszta Clinical Center will be relocated 40 meters forward.

(DKV)