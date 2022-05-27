International Conference on Data and Information Science

An international symposium on current topics for librarians and information professionals is organized online and in person at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen. Participants will discuss the latest advances in data and information science.

The three-day international professional event is held in a different country every year, this time by the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen and the Main Building hosting the BOBCATSSS. In addition to the Faculty of Informatics, the event was organized by the UD Faculty of Arts and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Hannover.

The aim of the meeting is for those professionals who work in the field of data science, education, and data protection, who provide information services in libraries, to get first-hand information about the latest results in the field of science, modern technological developments, and ideas.

hirek.unideb.hu