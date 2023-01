The dog that got stuck in a foxhole on Wednesday in the afternoon near Külső Létai út was found in a weakened state, the county disaster management reported.

The dog could not climb out on its own. The professional firefighters in Debrecen lifted it out with the help of hand tools and then handed it over to a staff member of the public area supervision. The dog was freed without injury.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate