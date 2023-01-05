A lending machine replaces the closed library in Fényes udvar

A lending machine opened at the Petőfi memorial library at Víztorony utca 13 in Debrecen. The structure tries to compensate the readers of the Víztorony utca library, which was closed until April 15 due to the energy crisis. This is the fourth book lending machine in Debrecen, the Méliusz library says in its announcement.

Readers can borrow and return documents at four locations in the city without meeting in person and regardless of opening hours. The library informs residents that the equipment can only be used by those with a valid library card.

Requests are accepted by e-mail (kolcsonzes@meliusz.hu). Méliusz Könyvtár asks its readers to indicate in the letter from which machine they wish to borrow the documents (Központi Könyvtár, Debrecen, Bem tér 19/D; Tócóskerti Piac, Debrecen, Holló László sétány 6.; Nagypiac, Debrecen, Vár utca 3 or Fényes udvar, Debrecen, Víztorony u. 13).

On weekdays, documents can be collected within 48 hours at most, and a notification will be sent. The compartment containing the books can be opened with the unique code received by e-mail or with the ID of the library card. The collection is possible within 5 days of the notification.

debreceninap.hu