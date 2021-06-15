Fallen trees and torn branches disrupted traffic in Hajdú-Bihar

A birch tree fell on a fence on Monday morning in Püspökladány, Kossuth Street. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány cut down the rotten tree – the county disaster management begins its announcement. Firefighters had to march to a number of similar cases in the county.

A tile stuck in the tree on Monday morning in Debrecen on Vígkedvű Mihály Street. The professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the roof tile at a height of 15 meters by hand.

A tree branch was cut off on a power line on Tuesday morning in Komlóssy Street in Debrecen. The professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the dangerous part of the plant with the help of a mechanical sliding ladder and a chainsaw.

In Tornay István Street, a torn branch of a tree gave work to professional firefighters in Debrecen. In Szepességi Street, several tree branches endangered pedestrian and road traffic in the early afternoon on Monday. The professional firefighters in Debrecen eliminated the danger on a mechanical sliding ladder with the help of a chainsaw.

A withered acacia tree fell on the roadside on Monday afternoon in Hajdúhadház near the main road 3507. The professional firefighters in Hajdúböszörmény removed the wood with hand tools.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate