Nearly 300 engineering students graduate from the University of Debrecen at the first summer graduation ceremony

The first summer graduation ceremony of the year was held at the University of Debrecen on Thursday. At the ceremony organized in the Main Courtyard, nearly 300 students of the Faculty of Engineering received their diplomas. Numerous awards and recognitions were also presented.

At the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen, 156 full-time students and 143 part-time students successfully completed their final examinations and received their diplomas, making a total of 299 graduates.

Dean Géza Husi emphasized that the newly graduated students had participated in the most up-to-date, practice-oriented education and earned their degrees at a faculty that has also received National Excellence Awards.

“From today, your lives will completely change: you are transforming from students into engineers. You are entering a technical and engineering world where the latest developments, such as Industry 5.0 and modern architectural technologies, are changing and evolving very rapidly. While much of the knowledge you gained at the University of Debrecen will remain valuable for a long time, you should also pay attention to the latest technologies and continue your professional development,” Géza Husi told the graduates.

The dean encouraged those completing their BSc studies to continue with an MSc programme at the Faculty of Engineering, explaining that while bachelor’s programmes introduce students to current technologies, master’s programmes also prepare them to develop the technologies of the future.

“Without engineers, there are no new cars, no new buses, no new clothing, no telecommunications – engineering work is present in almost every area of life,” the dean highlighted, wishing the graduates success in their professional careers.

Following the students’ oath-taking ceremony and the presentation of diplomas, five international students received certificates of recognition from the president and vice-president of the Students’ Union.

The University of Debrecen’s Outstanding Student Award was presented to Emese Béni, a master’s student in Facility Engineering.

A total of 28 authors and co-authors received the Publication Award of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen.

Certificates of Dean’s Commendation were awarded to József Kertész, assistant lecturer, and Nóra Tóth, administrative expert.

The dean of the Faculty of Engineering also decided to recognize the student group “Yet Another Effort to Enjoy Life” with a Dean’s Award.

The Faculty of Engineering’s Honorary Diploma was presented to Tibor Antal, head of the Grant Management Department, and Attila Lövei, head of the Project Management Department.

The József Borsos Diploma Award, established by the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Architects, was presented to architectural engineer Ádám Kovács and certified architect Balázs Fleischer, while the Antal Puhl Diploma Award was received by certified architect Gábor Máté.

The Student Publication Award was awarded to author Donát Elek and co-authors Husam A. Neamah and Péter Korondi, as well as author Szabolcs Józsa and co-authors Gábor L. Szabó and Béla Bodó. The English-language version of the same award was presented to author Mohammad Talha Yaar Khan and co-author József Menyhárt.

Certificates issued by the Bán Imre College for Cultural Studies were awarded to architectural engineers Hanna Juhos, Klaudia Lobkovitz, and Martin Csaba Póta.

At the ceremony, 15 students received the DETEP Certificate from the Talent Support Council of the University of Debrecen.

(unideb.hu)