First Coronavirus Death in Hungary

A Hungarian patient, a 75-year-old man taken to the South Pest Central Hospital with Covid-19 symptoms and pneumonia, is the first person to have died from the new virus in Hungary.

Zoltán Kovács on Sunday expressed his and the Hungarian government’s condolences over the first coronavirus-related death. The government is providing all resources for the response to the epidemic, and all equipment necessary is available, the state secretary for international communication and relations said.

Hungary’s schools are closed from Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a video message on Facebook on Friday evening. Schools will continue education through digital channels from March 16, and no personal presence at the school will be required, Orbán said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay